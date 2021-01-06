Broadsheet case proves Nawaz is innocent: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that millions of dollars were paid to the Broadsheet Company to find cases against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In her Tuesday’s tweet, she said that Alhamdulillah, the reality of the Avenfield Apartments case has also come to light. “The testimony of Nawaz Sharif’s truthfulness and honesty is proved and the disgusting game played to keep out him of politics and the dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched is coming to light,” she said, adding that the system of the universe is run by Allah Almighty and the day of reckoning of the conspirators was near. She said that besides hiring the Broadsheet company, judge Arshad Malik and Iqama were used to oust Nawaz Sharif from the government.