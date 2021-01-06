APTMA hails gas, RLNG supply

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir has appreciated the sustained supply of gas/RLNG that helped maintain the momentum of enhanced exports and enabled the textile industry to work at full capacity, a statemengt said on Tuesday.

Export orders for the next six months are booked and despite Covid-19 pandemic, the overall exports of Pakistan have registered a growth of more than 18 percent in December 2020, compared with the corresponding period of the last year, he said.

There have been isolated cases of low pressure of gas and supply problems on mixed feeders and APTMA has taken up these issues with the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) management who have assured us of all-possible assistance to remove any bottlenecks.