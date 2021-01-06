Terrorists, abettors to be defeated at all costs: Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: A Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters on Tuesday, where the forum vowed that terrorists and their abettors “will be defeated at all costs”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a series of tweets, the Army’s media wing said a Corps Commanders Conference was held at the General Headquarters on Tuesday, chaired by the Army chief. The participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

The participants paid special tribute to all Shuhada (martyrs) and their families for the supreme sacrifices rendered for a peaceful and secure Pakistan, especially the recent incidents in Balochistan. “Their sacrifices won’t go waste. Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs,” the ISPR said.

On Right of Self-Determination Day, the forum expressed complete solidarity with the resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till the realisation of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening freedom struggle. Determined Kashmiris shall succeed, InshaAllah,” the forum reiterated. The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in the Afghan peace process and efforts made for regional peace and stability. Dilating upon the current security environment, the forum noted that the defeat of “complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role”.

The forum especially discussed the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control, Working Boundary and Eastern Border. “Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure,” the forum noted. “Highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power,” Gen Bajwa emphasised.

The forum also voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake fighting against Covid-19.