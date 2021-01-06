PPP holds functions to mark ZAB birth anniversary

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday organized separate functions to celebrate 93rd birth anniversary of party’s founding chairman late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP leaders held its functions at Peshawar city and Peshawar Press Club where they cut a cake and eulogized services of their party chief Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The speakers enumerated the evements of their leaders for the country and people and vowed to follow their principles.

They recalled that the PPP leadership rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy but they did not bow to the dictators.

The speakers criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and prime minister for not honouring commitments made with the people.

They said the PTI government made the life miserable for the people during its two and a half years government.

The PPP leaders, including its provincial president Humayun Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, Zulfiqar Afghani and others held separate functions and vowed to accomplish the mission of their great leaders.

The PPP Women Wing organized a function to celebrate 93rd birthday of the party founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP Women Wing head Nighat Orakzai, general secretary Shazia Tehmas, secretary information, Mehr Sultana, senior vice-president, Nilofar others addressed the function.

The speakers paid rich tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and enumerated his achievements for the country. They vowed to follow the golden principles of their party founding chairman and render every sacrifice on the call of party leadership.