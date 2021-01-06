Iran confirms first case of new Covid-19 variant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Iran confirmed on Tuesday its first case of a new Covid-19 variant first detected in Britain, as daily deaths dropped below 100 for the first time in over six months.
"Sadly, the first instance of the mutated British Covid-19 was detected in one of our compatriots who had arrived from England," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said in a televised address.