One dies of COVID

Rawalpindi : Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the disease in the last 24 hours while the virus did not claim any life from Islamabad Capital Territory though to date, a total of 984 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in ICT and Rawalpindi district.

The population in the federal capital witnessed a day without reporting of any COVID-19 death on Tuesday after December 27. It is important that it happened only for the third time in the last two months that no death was reported from ICT in a day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another 183 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the twin cities taking the tally to 50,365 however to date, as many as 46,031 patients have achieved complete cure from the illness while 3,350 patients belonging to the twin cities have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities or at their homes in the region.

As many as 132 new patients were reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 38,395 of which 35,253 got recovery and 428 died of the disease. The number of active cases of the illness from ICT has got to 2,714 on Tuesday after the recovery of 160 patients in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, another patient died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 556. As many as 51 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 11,970 of which 10,778 have been discharged after treatment. On Tuesday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 636.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, the number of admitted patients belonging to the district at the healthcare facilities was 74 on Tuesday while 562 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.