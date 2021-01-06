close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
January 6, 2021

Minority groups

Newspost

 
January 6, 2021

Last week, a heartbreaking incident took place in the Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A century-old Hindu temple was vandalised by an angry mob. Before the partition, the area was home to the Hindu community. Later, a majority of Hindus migrated to India. Attacks on places of worships of minority groups is, unfortunately, not unusual in the country.

It is the responsibility of the state to provide security and safety to minority communities in the country. Our leaders must not forget the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who always supported the rights of minority groups.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi

