Drive launched in Peshawar against milk adulteration

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA), in collaboration with the Food, Agriculture and Livestock Departments, started a drive against milk adulteration across the province on Monday.

A statement from the KP FS&HFA said that during the drive, the authority was also focusing on educating owners, workers of dairy shops, and farms on hygiene-related issues. The authority said the aim of the campaign was to improve the quality of milk in the market.

It claimed that during the last few years, improvement in terms of the provision of quality milk in the province had been noted. However, the field teams of KP FS&HFA have started taking actions against all those involved in milk adulteration.

It said that in the first week of the campaign, the authority would engage in persuasive actions, asking for compliance from all those involved in dairy business.

The KP FS&HFA in the last one month has carried out a total of 1,734 inspections of various dairy shops, farms throughout the province. During the inspections, 4490 liters of adulterated milk was discarded, the statement concluded.