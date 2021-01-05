Indian secret, global networks behind Machh killings, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: Clerics and religious scholars of different schools of thought while denouncing assassination of 11 Pakistanis in Mach (Balochistan) stated that Indian secret agencies were involved in killing of these Pakistanis through global terrorist organizations networks.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, said that Indian elements are continuously flaring up conspiracies to create anarchy and sectarian violence in Pakistan by planting terror activities.

He urged the world leadership for taking note of Indian-sponsored terror activities inside Pakistan. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that the film ‘The Lady of Heaven’, has been produced by UK filmmakers with sole objective to fan sectarian violence among different religious sects, especially Muslims. This film has been banned in Pakistan and PTA has also banned this on social media, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. “All the culprits involved in vandalizing of Hindu temple in Karak have been arrested and a committee has also been constituted for reconstruction of the temple in Karak”, Ashrafi added.

“Being Pakistanis, we will foil all these conspiracies through unity as we have already foiled such acts of the enemies of Pakistan during the Holy month of Muharramul Haram. Leadership of all the religious and political organisations should strive for dialogue and reconciliation to eradicate the menace of extremism, terrorism and corruption from the country.”

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that there is not a single traitor in the incumbent Government on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat. “We are all protectors of the belief on the finality of Prophethood and Namoos-e-Risalat.” He also added that elements who are issuing edicts against Prime Minister Imran khan have also sought apology after issuing Qadiyani decrees for Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf in the past. Ashrafi also criticized bringing the children of seminaries in political processions. To another question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that some elements are busy comparing ‘Corruption-Bachao Campaign’ with Jihad for their vested interests. “We are waiting for the edicts of religious scholars in this regard as in which sense they are calling their campaigning as Jihad.

To another question, Ashrafi said that Pakistan owns an explicit foreign policy towards Arab countries. “Pakistan wants unity and stability among Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is the center of Muslim unity and stability. Soon delegates from Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan and any bid to separate Pakistan from friendly countries will be foiled,” Ashrafi added. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on this occasion was also flanked by Allah Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Maulana Umar Farooq, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Zubair Abid and Maulana Abdul Qayyum Farooqi.