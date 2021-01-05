100kg drugs worth $3.8 million seized

The Pakistan Navy in a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Force seized 100 kilogrammes of ice drug in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area.

According to an official, the seized narcotics were hidden at a barren area. He said the drugs, valued at approximately $3.8 million, were to be smuggled to an unknown destination via the Arabian Sea.

The seized drugs had been handed over to the ANF for legal proceedings, he said.

“The successful execution of the joint operation demonstrates the Pakistan Navy’s strong resolve to counter illegal activities in the maritime domain. The Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea,” the navy spokesperson said.