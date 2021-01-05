Japan condemns killing of miners

Islamabad : Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has condemned the massacre of coal mine workers in Machh area in Balochistan province and sympathised with their families.

In a statement, the ambassador said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of the massacre victims.” He said Japan expressed solidarity with Pakistani government and people over this inhuman act of terrorism.

"No act of terrorism can be justified for whatever reason or purpose. Japan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly at this moment when the security situation in Pakistan has been improving considerably."

The envoy said his country was firmly committed to continuing to support the efforts by Pakistan to combat terrorism through projects to improve the capacity of government authorities.