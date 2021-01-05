3 captors held, boy reunited with his family

Islamabad: The Aabpara police on Monday arrested three kidnapers including a woman and recovered 4-year old boy who went missing from the area of Aabpara and handed over to his family, a police spokesman said.

He said that Muhammad Qasim lodged report with the Aabpara police station that his 4 year old nephew had been missing. He stated that he along with family members tried to trace him but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Aabpara police registered First Information Report (case no. 03) on January 3, 2021 under section 364-A/34 PPC.

Following this compliant SP (City Circle) Umer Khan constituted a special team as per his directions under supervision of SDPO Sectt Iqbal Khan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza, ASI Muhammad Nusrullah along with others.

This police team started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing boy Rehan and arrested three kidnaper including a lady Allah Rakhai, Muhammad Hassan and Faisal Mir.

The kidnappers were trying to shift the abducted boy at his hideout in rickshaw when police team intercepted him and recovered the boy.

Later, police reunited him with his family after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.