Mon Jan 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

Three of a family killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family died and nine others sustained injuries in an accident at Kamalia on Sunday. Reportedly, a family of Vehari was returning to their home from Faisalabad on a van when the vehicle overturned on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, three passengers died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Farida Bibi, wife Farooq Butt, Khalida Bibi, wife of Shahid Butt, and Abdul Rauf.

