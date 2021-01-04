Three of a family killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Three members of a family died and nine others sustained injuries in an accident at Kamalia on Sunday. Reportedly, a family of Vehari was returning to their home from Faisalabad on a van when the vehicle overturned on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, three passengers died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Farida Bibi, wife Farooq Butt, Khalida Bibi, wife of Shahid Butt, and Abdul Rauf.