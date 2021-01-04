Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have done Intermediate (pre-engineering). I wish to become a Space Scientist. For this I want to go abroad for studies. I understand this is not easy. Therefore, I want to know what do you suggest and the scope for Astronautical Engineering abroad? If I want to choose some other field instead of Astronautics, but related to Physics and Mathematics, then according to you what is an appropriate choice for me? (Lubna Munawar Khan, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Miss Lubna, I can guess you must have obtained good marks that is why you are interested in Space Science and Physics and you must have obtained very high marks in Math and Physics in both Matric and FSc. If so, then you should have no issue in doing an Aeronautical degree or a degree in Physics in good Pakistani institutions in Islamabad, such as NUST, PIAS, Institute of Space Technology, Military College of Engineering, Aeroline Institute of Aviation Studies etc. Furthermore, please note that it is very difficult for Pakistanis especially Muslims to get the education in these subject areas due to obvious reasons. I wish you best of luck in your future plans.

Q2: Respected Mr Abidi, I did Aviation Management BS. Sir, I am planning to do a specialisation. For this purpose, I am considering to do Masters in Business Administration, Human Resource Management MS, Logistics/Supply Chain MS, or Marketing and Finance MS. Your expert advice and opinion regarding career prospects in these fields will be very helpful for me? (Muhammad Rafi Jatt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Rafi, after Aviation Management I will not recommend that you do any Masters programme and go for studies right away. My suggestion is that you should find a career opportunity and get some hands-on experience in Aviation Management. In case, if you don’t find a job get engaged into a paid or unpaid internship within the Aviation Industry. This will give you an opportunity to understand the functional process and ultimately you can decide a specialism for your Masters perhaps relevant to the aviation industry. Best of luck.

Q3: Respected sir, I have some confusion about my career plan. I wish to join field of Fashion Designing. Can you please guide me the way how to become a fashion designer? Your guidance about any colleges / universities offering such programmes shall be highly appreciated. Please also let me know what is the scope of this field? (Sanaullah Baloch, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Baloch, for a proper counselling and guidance I need to know your educational background? However, if you have built up your mind and have hunger to become a Fashion Designer; then of course you can do so. Many institutions in Pakistan offer degree programmes in Fashion and Apparel Designing. Some of those that are located in Karachi include the following: Karachi School of Art, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Fashion Apparel Design and Training Institute Karachi and Vogue Academy of Fashion and Apparel etc.

I suggest you should contact the relevant institutions and discuss with them your study plans and scope of opportunities depending on the particular area that you would like to excel in. Main aspect is that you should have a clear and deeper understanding how a designer or an artist works professionally.

Q4: Sir, I did my Engineering a few years back (Electronics Engineering). It’s been a long time I have been trying and not getting job. I live in Hyderabad. I seek your guidance and advice for which I will be highly thankful to you. (Naseer Ansari, Hyderabad)

Ans: Dear Naseer, your chosen field in which you did your Engineering is a vast/ bigger field that involves Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Communication Engineering. I suggest you to locate and identify organisations, companies and public sector institutions that are involved or engaged in providing the above services. If you are still not successful in getting a relevant job, then I recommend you to look for an internship / a training programme so that you start gaining some training and knowledge about a particular area within the scope of your engineering domain. Please note that this internship or training shall also provide you an opportunity to connect with the right people that will give you support in finding full time employment later on.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).