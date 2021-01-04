Ganguly recovering after heart attack

KOLKATA: Indian cricket chief Sourav Ganguly was recovering in hospital on Sunday after a successful heart operation, doctors said, as well wishes continued to pour in for the former star and captain.

The 48-year-old, who heads the country’s powerful cricket board, suffered a heart attack during his morning exercise session on Saturday.

He was immediately taken to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state, where doctors found three blockages in his arteries, one of which needed a stent implant.