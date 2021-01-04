Apex court hears reference on Senate polls today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has constituted a five-judge larger bench to commence hearing on Monday (today) on a presidential reference seeking the court’s opinion as to whether an open ballot for Senate elections would help acknowledge the respect of choice and desire of the citizen voters.

The five-member bench would be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and also comprise Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan would represent President Arif Alvi. On December 23, President Alvi — after approving a proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan — had filed an 11-page reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution relating to the advisory jurisdiction of the apex court and sought its opinion on holding the upcoming elections for the Upper House of the Parliament through open ballot and show of hands.