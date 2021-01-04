Mirpur’s virus positivity ratio over 15pc

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur city had the highest coronavirus test positivity ratio — over 15 per cent — as 2,272 more infections were confirmed and 53 Covid-related deaths were recorded in the 24-hour-period leading to Sunday.

The positivity ratio is determined on the basis of the number of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of Covid patients.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur with 15.69 per cent, followed by Peshawar 12.13 per cent and Karachi 11.27 per cent.

The positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 6.16 per cent; Balochistan 9.02 per cent; Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 1.11 per cent, Islamabad 3.12 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4.65 per cent, Punjab 4.16 per cent and Sindh 7.23 per cent.

In Punjab, Lahore had the maximum positivity ratio of 8.39 per cent, followed by Rawalpindi 3.84 per cent, Faisalabad 2.22 per cent and Multan 1.52 per cent.

In Sindh, Karachi had the highest with 11.27 per cent, followed by Hyderabad 9.59 per cent. In KP, Peshawar was leading with 12.13 per cent, while Swat’s positivity ratio was 1.85 and Abbottabad 2.02 per cent. In Balochistan, Quetta had 2.9 per cent. Islamabad had 3.12 per cent positivity ratio.

A total of 10,311 deaths were recorded since the eruption of the contagion with prevailing case fatality rate of 2.12 per cent against the global death rate of 2.17 per cent. Among the deceased, around 69 per cent are male with 77.5 per cent over the age of 50.

Among the 53 deaths recorded in 24 hours, 49 were under treatment in hospitals and four were at their homes or in quarantine. Some 44,392 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday — 13,886 in Sindh, 20,348 in Punjab, 4,987 in KP, 4,043 in Islamabad, 410 in Balochistan, 361 in GB, and 357 in AJK. Around 440,660 patients have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 per cent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic began, a total of 486,634 corona positive cases have been detected – AJK 8,325, Balochistan 18,218, GB 4,866, Islamabad 38,146, KP 59,255, Punjab 140,188 and Sindh 217,636.

A total of 6,819,699 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 625 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,773 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.