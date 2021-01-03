ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Saturday said that Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah and Shahbaz Sharif had the same method of increasing their assets, saying like his leader, Khawaja Asif also adopted TT method.

Speaking here at a news conference, he said that when Khawaja Asif was asked for proof of Rs2.2 million per month, he said that he was transacting in cash. He claimed that PML-N leader had assets worth 5.1 million in 1983, which witnessed phenomenal growth afterwards. He contended that Khawaja Asif had failed to satisfy the NAB and had no answer to his monthly salary of Rs2.2 million from UAE.

“Khawaja Asif does not have any documents related to salaries, what kind of business did he do, which was done only in cash,” he wondered.

Shahzad Akbar pointed out that when the PML-N leader left his ministry, his job in Dubai was also gone. “Why is he not doing Dubai job nowadays,” he asked.

The adviser noted that Khawaja Asif took a plot of Rs8 million in Gujranwala society and returned the plot of Rs40 million to the same company. He said that the plot in Sialkot was sold by Khawaja Asif for Rs125 million: the sale agreement and cheque shown by Khawaja Asif was issued months later. He added that this way, in this case also, Calibri font-like issue cropped up.

Shahzad Akbar said that the plot adjacent to his residence in Sialkot was shown as sold but was still under his occupation. He called on the PML-N veteran to fight his case legally and desist from misleading public about this. He contended that under the law, the undisclosed wealth of public representatives was considered corruption.

Referring to the opposition leaders’ criticism on the NAB law, he maintained that these were not framed by the PTI government but by the past rulers.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar denied the perception of political victimisation. He noted that Khawaja Asif has no famous business but he is one of the richest persons of Sialkot. Usman Dar said that it was unique that Khawaja Asif was working in a foreign company at the same time when he was the defence minister of Pakistan.