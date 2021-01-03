Political story of PDM has come to an end: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the political story of PDM parties has come to an end and all their conspiracies will fail.

He said that the PDM should wait for the general elections instead of marching on the streets, because the long march would not end the government and Imran Khan would be the Prime Minister of Pakistan till 2023. The Punjab governor stated this while addressing an event and talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of Rescue 1122 Center at Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh on Saturday.

He said PTI is the very first government that is taking practical steps to strengthen all institutions. The whole nation is proud of the performance of Rescue 1122, he said.

Vice-President PTI Chaudhry Ishfaq, MPA Syed Ahmad Saadi, MNA Riaz Fatyana, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer were present among others. Responding to media questions, the Punjab governor said that PDM is making a new decision in every meeting and is threatening the government day by day, but the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is united and strong. If the PDM wants to hold a long march against the government, then it is their democratic right, but the government will not end due to any long march.

Replying to another question, Sarwar said that due to corona in 2020, Pakistan had faced many challenges on all fronts including economy, but I am sure that this year will be better in terms of employment and economic growth in Pakistan.

Federal and provincial governments are utilising all resources to control inflation and poverty from Pakistan. Punjab governor said that if NAB is investigating corruption charges from the people of opposition then what has the government got to do with it? “We have been saying from day one that action will be taken against corrupt people, regardless of their political affiliations. Opposition's talk of political revenge has nothing to do with reality. NAB is an independent institution and none of its decisions has anything to do with the government,” he said. Addressing the event, Punjab governor said, “I am happy that I have a role to play in laying the foundation of Rescue 1122. I also got rescue workers trained from the UK and this is an organisation that works without any distinction between rich and poor, believing only in the service of humanity. Whenever there is a difficult time on 1122, I stand by them and 220 million Pakistanis take pride in our Rescue workers. The ration distribution carried out by the Rescue workers even during corona is commendable.”