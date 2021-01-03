Corona claims five more lives

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 969 while as many as 148 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region taking the tally to 49,872.

According to details, the virus has claimed two lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 421 and as many as 132 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 38,020 of which 34,617 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 2982 on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, another three patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 548 in the district. Another 16 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 11,852 of which 10,695 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 609 on Saturday.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 75 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 534 confirmed patients have been in home isolation.