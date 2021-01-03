KMC official sent to jail in illegal charged parking case

The provincial anti-corruption court on Saturday sent an official of the Karachi Municipal Corporation to jail in judicial custody in a case pertaining to taking a bribe.

Muhammad Yaseen, deputy director of the charged parking department at the KMC, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in the presence of a judicial magistrate for taking a bribe of Rs10,000 a week.

According to the prosecution, the accused had demanded the bribe for the allotment of an illegal parking lot in a Korangi No. 6 market.

It added that the investigation found that the suspect used to take bribes for establishing illegal parking lots in the area without any tender or challan.

The judge sought a charge sheet from the investigation officer at the next hearing after two weeks.

Meanwhile, a city court granted bail to four suspects, Saleh, Ayaz, Luqman and Saddam, accused of running an illegal charged parking site in the Saddar area.

The South district judicial magistrate ordered the suspects to submit a surety of Rs15,000 each to secure their release.

The magistrate also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of an absconding suspect, Aziz.

Medicines scandal

An accountability court on Saturday remanded three suspects to jail in a Rs670 million graft reference pertaining to illegal procurement of medicines at the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) hospital.

The judge sent the suspects, Muhammad Asif, Afaq Ahmed and Shahid Qamar, to jail in judicial custody for two weeks and sought a progress report from the investigation officer of the case on the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against 14 people for forging purchase of medicine and committing a corruption to the tune of Rs670 million in collusion with each other.

Other suspects include former Sessi commissioner Farooq Laghari, Zaheer Abbas Khawaja, Anis Qadir Mangi, Saadat Ahmed Memon, Javed Ahmed Rajput and Qazi Abdul Wahab.