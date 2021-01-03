MWM leader calls for resolution of issues in parliament

Pakistan is passing through a very critical period as the enemy wants to create instability in the country.

This was stated by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) secretary general, on Saturday as he addressed a news conference at the Imambargah-e-Shuhada-e-Karbala.

He said Pakistanâ€™s enemies wanted to create political instability in the country and in order to thwart such conspiracies, the political parties of the country needed to show prudence and wisdom.

Jafari said all the disputed issues should be resolved in the forum of parliament and dialogue was in the best interest of the country. He added that opposition wanted to overthrow the government in an unconstitutional manner, which was not right in any sense. Those trying to hatch up conspiracies against the country could take advantage of the oppositionâ€™s meetings, he stated.

The politicians should train their workers politically, the MWM leader said, adding that the government should eradicate inflation, unemployment and poverty in the country.

He also called for introducing reforms in the judiciary, stating that thousands of innocent people were languishing in jails. The families of the 14 victims who were brutally murdered in broad daylight in Model Town were still awaiting justice, he lamented.

In the civilised countries, the constitution ruled, and constitutional flaws or shortcomings were removed through amendments, Jafari said, adding that it was important to amend the constitution according to the requirements and needs of the time.

He said Pakistan was from instability due to past policies that were not in line with national security and national interests. He cited the Afghan jihad and flexible attitude towards Takfiri parties as examples of such policies.

He, however, stated that Pakistan had changed in the present times and we were moving towards development. He said Pakistan had a strategic location as it was the gateway between the West and East.

Pakistan's stability can change the destiny of Asia and this is the reason for the West's anxiety, Jafari said. He added that extraordinary efforts were being made to create a religious and political crisis in the country.

Maulana Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Maulana Sheikh Saleem, Maulana Mirza Yusuf Hussain, Allama Nisar Qalandari, Maulana Sadiq Jafari and Allama Mubashir Hassan were also present at the press conference.