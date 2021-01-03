Covid kills 12 as 1,004 more test positive in Sindh

Twelve more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,004 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,594 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 13,886 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,004 people, or 7.23 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,386,310 tests, which have resulted in 217,636 positive cases, which means that 9.12 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected,

he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 17,365 patients are currently under treatment: 16,548 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 805 at hospitals, while 726 patients are in critical condition, of whom 77 are on life support.

He added that 543 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 196,677, which shows that the recovery rate has slipped down to 90.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,004 fresh cases of Sindh, 843 (or 84 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 306 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 266 from District East, 142 from District Central, 64 from District Malir, 56 from District Korangi and nine from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 35 new cases, Badin 13, Khairpur 10, Matiari and Sanghar eight each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Shikarpur six each, Tando Allahyar four, Naushehroferoze three, Shaheed Benazirabad two and Umerkot one, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the virus.