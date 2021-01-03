Pak squash players rise in PSA rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players have improved their international rankings at the beginning of 2021.

According to the rankings issued by Professional Squash Association (PSA) for January, Tayyab Asalm has moved up to the 41st position.

Asim Khan retained his 68th position and Farhan Mehboob jumped to the 93rd spot from the 97th. Ammad Fareed moved up to the 101st position. Farhan Zaman moved to the 113th spot and Danish Atlas Khan to the 119th position.