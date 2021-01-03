Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs114,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained unchanged at Rs97,994, it added.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,899/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Similarly, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.