Lakki ANP to show strength in PDM’s Bannu gathering

LAKKI MARWAT: The district chapter of Awami National Party will show its political strength in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public meeting in Bannu on Jan 6.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held at the party’s office in Serai Naurang on Friday. District President Malik Ali Sarwar Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by party activists and office bearers and workers of PkSF, Malgari Wakeelan, Malgari Ustazan and Malgari Leekwaal.

Speaking in the meeting, Malik Ali Sarwar said that the party activists would gather in Serai Naurang from where they would set out to Bannu in a big rally. He assigned certain responsibilities to party leaders and told them to mobilise party workers and people from all walks of life for mass participation in the public meeting.

The ANP chief said that he party would show its political power by ensuring huge and enthusiastic participation of workers in the opposition alliance agitation.

Member provincial council Malik Riaz blasted the PTI led government for its anti-people policies and said that the PDM struggle against unfair government would succeed with people’s support.

“Imran Khan and his cronies reached the corridors of power by stealing public mandate,” he alleged, saying that the days of his illegitimate government has been numbered and people will soon get rid of it.