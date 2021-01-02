Aghosh home in Lower Dir plans to take in more orphans

TIMERGARA: The Aghosh home in Lower Dir, a project of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, has planned to facilitate more orphan children at its Gulabad facility.

Aghosh centre Gulabad administrator Saeedullah told reporters said they were providing accommodation, health, education and sports facilities to 89 orphans hailing from various districts of Malakand division.

He said the Al-Khidmat Foundation launched the project to financially and socially support the orphan children.

Saeedullah said it was the responsibility of the state to take care of orphan children, but it could not do so due to financial constraints.

He said the AKF was supporting about 12000 orphan children throughout Pakistan through its orphan care programme.

The administrator said the Aghosh Gulabad centre in Lower Dir was spending Rs12,000 per month on each child. “The total budget of this centre is Rs15 million,” he added.

Al-Khidmat Foundation district head Fazal Mehmood said philanthropists made donations to the centre.

He said the orphan children were being provided with free education at standard private schools and health care facilities.

The Aghosh Gulabad centre was established in April, 2019 and it was expanding its services with the passage of time, Fazal Mehmood said, adding that special attention was being given to the confidence building of the children.

The well-off people, he said, should come forward and play an active role in the development process of orphan children.

The children at the Gulabad centre, he said, were being provided with quality food, recreational opportunities and security.

Fazal Mehmood said the Al-Khidmat Foundation had established its Aghosh homes in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Attock, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Rawalakot, Bagh, Murree, Kohat, Mansehra and Sheikhupura. He said the deserving children were provided with scholarships for higher education.