BMP wins FPCCI elections for second year in a row

KARACHI: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) clinched the victory in the annual elections of the countryâ€™s apex trade body on Thursday, retaining almost all the main seats of the office second year in a row.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections 2021 were a tough battle between BMP and United Business Group (UBG).

Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo was elected as FPCCI president with 180 votes, while his opponent Khalid Tawab got 178 votes. Khawaja Shazaib Akram was elected as FPCCI senior vice president with 197 votes while his opponent Abdul Rauf Mukhtar got 161 votes, according to results announced by the Elections Commission.

UBG managed to win four seats for vice presidents whereas BMP won six. On the association seats Athar, Sultan Chawla, Hanif Lakhani, Chuhdary Muhammad Saleem, and Muhammad Arif Yousuf Jeva were elected as vice presidents. New office bearers of FPCCI will assume the charge of their offices from Friday (today).

SM Muneer-led UBG had ruled the FPCCI for five years until Tariq Sayeed-backed BMP grabbed the lobbying power last year. Both Muneer and Syeed are renowned business leaders. Textile veteran Muneer has been president of the FPCCI and India-Pakistan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He has been chief executive officer of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

The elections followed mud-slinging campaign in which accusations were thrown to rivals.

Adeel Siddiqui was elected unopposed as vice president from Sindh. Muhammad Zahid Shah was elected as vice president from Khyber Pakhthunkhwa with 18 votes while his opponent Lali Shah got 8 votes. Raja Muhammad Anwar was elected as vice president from Punjab with 28 votes while his opponent Amir Anwar got 12 votes and Nasir Khan was elected unopposed as vice president from Balochistan. On the seat of women chamber, Farzana Ali Ahmed was elected unopposed as vice president. Competition ties up at federal area with 4 votes to Qurban Ali and 4 votes to Naseer Mansoor Qureshi.

On the seat of the chamber of small traders, Muhammad Nawaz was elected as vice president with 9 votes while his opponent Salman Elahi got 8 votes.

FPCCI advocates collective opinion, concern and aspiration of the private sector and offered helpful advice and assistance to the government in its efforts to promote exports, encourage foreign investment and stimulate economic activity in the country.