Fawad, Rizwan major gainers in rankings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s middle-order batsman Fawad Alam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan have made major gains in the latest ICC Menâ€™s Test Player Rankings, after the first Test against New Zealand.
Fawadâ€™s valiant second-innings century lifted him 80 places to 102nd position, while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwanâ€™s scores of 71 and 60 helped him advance 27 places to a career-best 47th position.
Meanwhile, Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi moved from 35th to 33rd after grabbing four wickets in the first innings.