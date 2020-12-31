Farmers urged to take help from agricultural research

LALAMUSA: Director Agriculture Extension Gujranwala Division Javed Iqbal Wednesday urged farmers to take help from modern agricultural research to increase agricultural production.

He visited Gujrat and checked fertilizer dealers in Kunjah and inspected wheat demonstration plot in village Majra. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Irfanullah Waraich briefed him on the performance of the department and Director Agriculture Extension then reviewed the process of distribution of Health Cards and directed authorities concerned to expand its circle.

He visited the office of Agriculture Officer Kunjah and reviewed the performance of officers and staff. Talking to reporters, Iqbal said action would be taken against price violators.