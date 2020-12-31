Ex-SAPM for Media Iftikhar Durrani awarded PhD

ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Durrani, former special assistant to PM for Media and a close associate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been awarded a PhD for his thesis titled, “Politics of Educational Policy Making in Pakistan, a Comparative Study of two regimes, 1972-77 & 1978 to 1985.

Durrani has dedicated his PhD thesis to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his focus on revival of Islamic civilization through high quality education. On the occasion, Durrani expressed optimism that Pakistan will soon become a successful Islamic welfare state in light of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal ideals under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Durrani defended his PhD thesis successfully before a panel of Department of Government and Public Policy of the National Defence University Islamabad. Doctor Mohammad Shahzad, Head of the Department and other scholars congratulated Durrani on successful defence of his thesis. For the first time, Durrani has analysed the impact of politics and philosophy on the formation of educational policy.

He also dilated upon the importance of education in mental growth and character building in face of materialism. Allama Iqbal teachings and Muslim civilisation independent of western influences are also part of Durrani thesis. He held that political and economic independence can only be achieved through adherence to Islamic fundamentals and freedom of thought process.