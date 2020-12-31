PIMS protesters to march towards Parliament today

Islamabad : The ongoing protest of the Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) turned dramatic on Wednesday when an employee of the Accounts Department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) incised his wrist veins to protest against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance. Meanwhile, the PIMS protesters, who are on a strike for over a month now, will march up to the Parliament House today (Thursday) to pressurize the government to withdraw or revisit the said legislation.

The Chairman of FGHA. Dr. Asfandyar Khan announced intensification of the protest in view of the government’s “insensitivity” to their demand. “We will not surrender; the strike will continue till our demands are met. For now, we are utterly disappointed by the government’s lukewarm response,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All-Pakistan Paramedics Association announced to withdraw services from all hospitals of Pakistan if MTI is not immediately withdrawn. Deputy General Secretary of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Ahmed Nawaz Jadoon also announced his party’s support for the struggle of PIMS employees.

The Vice Chairman of FGHA Riaz Gujjar shared that 22 associations of federal employees, Auditor General and Accounts Union, healthcare workers from Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit, lawyers, political figures, traders, Christian community, and numerous other organizations will join today’s march.

Spokesperson of FGHA Dr. Hyder Abbasi said, it is sad that frontline workers are on protest for the last five weeks and the government is nowhere close to addressing their reservations. “Is this how you treat your heroes,” he questioned.

Dr. Fazal-e-Rabi, the president of Young Doctors Association alleged, “MTI is not for reforms; it is an Ordinance that is being implemented to fulfill the desires of Dr. Nausherwan Barki and Advocate Ali Raza.” Many other protesters also spoke on the occasion.