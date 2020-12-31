close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
AFP
December 31, 2020

India races to halt virus strain

World

AFP
December 31, 2020

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities were trying on Wednesday to track down tens of thousands of people who entered the country from Britain in recent weeks as cases of a new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain more than doubled in 24 hours. They have launched efforts to locate around 33,000 people who flew to India in the last month from the UK after 20 people tested positive for the new, more virulent strain -- up by 14 cases since Tuesday.

