14 injured in grenade attack near Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in Balochistan on Tuesday, wounding at least 14 passers-by, police and officials said.
According to media reports, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in the town of Sorab, said Mohammad Aslam, a local police official. Sorab is 150 kilometres south of Quetta. The latest attack came days after militants attacked another FC checkpoint in the province, in which seven troops were martyred.