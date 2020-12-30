Naval forces of Pakistan, UAE to improve ties

ISLAMABAD: The naval forces of Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will enhance their mutual cooperation for the sake of regional security situation. The expression of resolve came in the maiden meeting between Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Niazi and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here at the Naval Headquarters on Tuesday. According to official sources, the two discussed overall situation, bilateral cooperation and process to enhance the existing cooperation.