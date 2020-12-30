close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SZ
Saleh Zaafir
December 30, 2020

Naval forces of Pakistan, UAE to improve ties

National

SZ
Saleh Zaafir
December 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The naval forces of Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will enhance their mutual cooperation for the sake of regional security situation. The expression of resolve came in the maiden meeting between Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Niazi and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here at the Naval Headquarters on Tuesday. According to official sources, the two discussed overall situation, bilateral cooperation and process to enhance the existing cooperation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan