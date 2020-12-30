Football faces disruption after Covid postponements

LONDON: English football could be braced for more disruption after a host of further coronavirus outbreaks on Monday.

Manchester City’s Premier League game at Everton was postponed just four hours before kick-off after a “number of positive cases” at City, which came three days after Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positive tests.

League One clubs Doncaster and Rochdale have seen their next three and two games respectively wiped out by Covid-19, with League Two Morecambe also announcing their next two games were off.

As cases continue to surge across the country, the calendar could be further hit with games coming thick and fast.

Everton said in a statement on Monday night that the postponement was regrettable and that they would ask the Premier League for a full explanation of the decision-making process.

The statement read: “Everton Football Club regret the postponement of tonight’s match against Manchester City – not only for the 2,000 fans who would have been attending, but for supporters on Merseyside and across the world.”

The Premier League, in agreeing to the postponement, insisted the health of players and staff was paramount.

“The board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place (on Tuesday),” said a statement. “The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.”

The fixture was the second Premier League game to be called off this season due to positive tests for coronavirus – Aston Villa and Newcastle having been the first on December 4 due to cases within the Magpies’ camp.

The Premier League statement added: “The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture against Everton in due course.”

City’s training ground has been closed for the foreseeable future, with the rest of the squad having to undergo extensive further testing before any potential return can be considered.

National League games at Barnet, Boreham Wood, Chesterfield, Dagenham and Redbridge and Sutton were postponed on Monday after positive tests were returned at various clubs.