Over 130,000 passengers use BRT service daily, says spokesman

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar said on Tuesday over 130,000 passengers use the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service daily while more than eight million have used the service since its inauguration.

The service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan on the 13th August, this year.

The TransPeshawar spokesperson said despite the closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19, the BRT was the choice for commuting which showed the public trust in the service.

He said the company was working on the Zu mobile application which is nearing completion and would be launched soon.

Since the commencement of the project, more than 600,000 Zu cards had been distributed among the people out of which 400,000 were distributed free of cost.

The service resolved the public transport issue in the provincial capital with the environment-friendly buses which are the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The spokesman said the service has an economical fare for the public. It charges Rs10 for the first 5 kilometres and Rs 5 for every other 5 kilometers.

The BRT provides service to the people of Peshawar 16 hours a day from 6 am to 10 pm with a headway timing of 2 to 4 minutes.

In addition to 27 kilometres, main corridor four direct/feeder routes are also operational to facilitate the people from every nook and corner of the city. The BRT Peshawar is not only convenient, reliable, safe, and economical service for the people but also contributes a lot in social behavioural change for which the department acknowledges the role of the public towards the system.

In wake of COVID-19 TransPeshawar has enforced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all commuters to travel in the BRT.

The spokesman stated that people must comply with all COVID-19 SOPs and can dial the TransPeshawar helpline 091-111-477-477 for registration of complaints or suggestions.