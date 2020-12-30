Essa Lab National Tennis Câ€™ships from January 7

KARACHI: The 9th edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Championships for Seniors & Juniors will be held from January 7-13 at Modern Club.

The national events to be played are for juniors 18 (singles & doubles), boys 14 (singles & doubles), boys/girls under-10 (singles & doubles, and seniors 55 (doubles).

The local events will be for wheelchair tennis menâ€™s singles and beach tennis menâ€™s singles & doubles, and ladies senior 45 doubles.