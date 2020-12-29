Five depts directed to issue cement plant NOCs within 90 days: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that the investors were provided facilities on a priority basis to promote the cement industry.

In a meeting with the CEO of a cement plant Anwar-ul-Haq Shad here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office, the minister stated that the five line departments had been directed to issue NOCs within 90 days and five companies had already been issued NOCs.

Cement is an exportable item and no hurdle to increasing the production capacity of the cement plants would be tolerated, he said adding that the government had ensured that new cement plant NOCs were issued in time as it was committed to facilitating the overseas investors, he added. The cement plant CEO discussed mining lease and NOC for installation of a coloured cement plant that will also be used as an alternate to paint. He said this sort of cement was in great demand in the Gulf and requested that mining lease be restored along with resolving the NOC issue.