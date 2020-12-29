Maryam thanks Bilawal for inviting her on Benazir’s death anniversary

SUKKUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz held lengthy talks on Monday with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Naudero House, Larkana while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab held a meeting deliberating upon the ministerial inquiry report about abduction of IGP Sindh and arrest of Captain Safdar in a hotel raid in recent past.

Sources said Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar showed satisfaction over the probe committee report’s finding with consensus not to make it public. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also excused over the arrest and raid incident in a Karachi hotel. Billawal also excused.

On the occasion, Maryam invited Billawal, Faryal Talpur, Aseefa and Bakhtawar Bhutto to her Rawind residence. She said her delegation was really impressed over the hospitality offered to them and with smiling face thanked Billawal for inviting them to Naudero House without any unpleasant Karachi-like incident.

Sources said both Billawal and Maryam cheered each other while Maryam said she was really impressed for giving her an opportunity to join 13rd Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Gharhi Khuda Bakhash. During a friendly chat, Maryam said she must have attended the engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto if she would have been invited. Both the leaders discussed future strategy of PDM and agreed on a long march if Imran Khan did not quit.

Maryam Nawaz, along with a Billawal Bhutto, his sisters and aunt, laid a funeral wreath on the graves of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, ZA Bhutto and left for Lahore.