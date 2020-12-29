Lebanese company to prepare Lahore Master Plan

LAHORE: Dar-ul-Handsa, a Lebanese consortium has qualified after evaluation of the technical proposal submitted by the three companies for preparation of new Master Plan 2050 for Lahore.

A meeting of the Consultant Selection Committee for preparation of new Master Plan was held under the chairmanship of Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmed Aziz Tarar. Financial bid of Rs. 520 million the qualifying company was also opened during the meeting.

DG LDA said that experts and other stakeholders have been consulted for defining the TORs for the new Master Plan and it will determine the future course of development of the provincial metropolis.

The preparation of new Master Plan in a transparent manner was our top priority, he said. The meeting was attended by Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Water Specialist M Riaz, representatives of P&D Department and Finance Department, Chairman City & Regional Planning Department Engineering University Lahore Prof Dr Shakir Mehmood, TOR Committee members Engineer Akbar Sheikh and Kamil Khan Mumtaz. Representatives of the three consortia Dar-ul-Handsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and Nespak (Pakistan) also attended the meeting.