Corona claims three more lives in Multan

MULTAN: Three more corona patients, including a woman, died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Monday. They were identified as Irshad Bibi, Muhammad Nawaz, both from Multan, and Muhammad Iqbal who belonged to Sahiwal.

The health authorities said that 186 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in Multan division and 15 of them tested positive while 6,007 patients were waiting their lab reports in the division.

They told that 157 tests were carried out and 11 of them tested positive in Multan district. Similarly, they told, 10 corona tests were conducted and one patient tested positive while the reports of 136 persons were waiting in Khanewal district. They said that 17 tests were conducted not a single person tested positive in Lodhran district. They informed that two corona tests were conducted and out of them, three patients tested positive in Vehari district.

Complaints against police: At least 1,052 complaints against police were sent to the Multan CPO regarding poor police investigation for action, but the officer did not inform the public prosecutor general office.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor General Muhammad Umar Farooq Khan said that the Deputy Public Prosecutor General Office had received 1,052 complaints regarding poor police investigation and the same forwarded to the CPO Office for taking action against the responsible cops. However, he added, the CPO Office did not bother to respond to the Public Prosecutor General Office.

He said that police had registered 24,373 cases in the last eleven months and out of them, challans of 19,040 cases were sent to courts. Total 9,890 cases had been decided, accused acquitted of 1,000 cases while courts convicted accused persons under different punishments, he told.