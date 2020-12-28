JI protests against gas shortage in Lyari

KARACHI: In a protest held outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, the Jamaat-e-Islami criticised the Sui Southern Gas Company over its “failure to supply gas to Lyari and other parts of the city”.

JI leaders warned of holding protests outside the utility company office and the Governor House if the federal and provincial governments failed to restore gas at normal pressure.

Speaking at Sunday’s protest, JI lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed said the problem of gas shortage had started in Lyrai after “the gas pipelines in the area were flooded with sewage”.

The JI district chief said they had lodged many complaints with the relevant authorities but to no avail.

He said Lyari residents, with most of them from the working class, were forced to use LPG cylinders despite economic hardships. Other speakers called on the government to resolve the problem at the earliest. JI Lyari chief Jawad Shoaib and MPA coordinator Amin Baloch also spoke to the protesters.