One killed, two injured in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a gorge near Rambur on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a jeep was on its way to Rambur forest in Kalash valley when it skidded off the road and fell into the ravine in Koroghjal area.

As a result, a man identified as Saeed Anwar was killed while Misbahuddin and the jeep driver Sher Wazir were injured seriously.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral, where their condition was stated to be precarious. It was learnt that the dead and injured belonged to the same family.