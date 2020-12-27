Dr Aman appointed envoy to Mexico

ISLAMABAD: Special Secretary Foreign Affairs Dr. Aman Rashid has been appointed Pakistan’s ambassador for Mexico with immediate effect.

Dr Aman will be replacing Tasswar Khan, who has been asked to return to the headquarters before attaining superannuation. Tasswar Khan has completed his tenure in Mexico.

Dr. Aman Rashid, who has been looking after Europe Affairs in the Foreign Office, earlier served as ambassador in Switzerland and the Philippines at different times during this decade.

Meanwhile, well-placed sources told The News Saturday that the Foreign Office is reluctant to appoint the senior most diplomat Zahid Nasrullah to a slot befitting his seniority. He is a grade-22 Foreign Service officer who is on a par in seniority with the foreign secretary and returned from Afghanistan early this year after completing his successful tenure. The peace talks in Afghanistan were initiated during his presence.