Imran has not come to power by vote: PML-N

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come to power by vote but by the power of boot and such boot-polishing leaders can never be the true leaders of people, said Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement here on Saturday.

She said Imran Khan has once again gone to Chakwal to put up his plaques on Shahbaz Sharif’s plans.

“Imran Khan will take down Shahbaz Sharif’s plaque and put up his own plaque while maintaining his previous traditions,” she said.

Claimants of public service have snatched bread from people, she said, adding Imran Khan was busy rewarding his ATMs and Usman Buzdar was busy rewarding his front men.

Azma maintained that it was inappropriate to expect public welfare from such vested interests who increased burden of domestic and foreign debts.

“New Pakistan Housing Scheme is being created in space and not a single house has been built in two and a half years,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz’s was prime minister three times by a two-third majority, she said and maintained that Imran Khan was a “submissive” leader, whose only qualification was his ‘Tabidari’.

Azma maintained that people were fed up with hearing new lies every day by “flattery advisers”. After plundering flour, sugar, petrol, wheat and medicines, they still were not ashamed of telling further lies to the nation, she said.