Revenue Darbar held in Allai

BATTAGRAM: On the instructions of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan conducted a Revenue Darbar in Allai tehsil on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner listened to the problems of the people and issued directives for their solution.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the event was meant to serve the locals and solve their problems.

He stated that officials were bound to serve people with all facilities such as issuance of transfer deeds, income certificate, registry, issuance of domicile, and land records.