Work underway on Oghi-Battal road as per standards: MPA

MANSEHRA: District Development Advisory Committee chairman MPA Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin has said that work on Oghi-Battal road initiated with Rs230 million funds was underway as per the set standards.

“This artery, which links Karakoram Highway and Hazara Expressway, would facilitate the people of Oghi tehsil,” Farid told reporters in Oghi on Saturday.

He said the Oghi tehsil, which was ignored by successive governments in the past, was given its due share in development funds by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the first time.

“The first degree college for girls would launch classes from the coming educational session early next year as around 100 faculty and other staff have been appointed now,” said Farid.

He said the building of the college had been completed about five years ago but delay in the appointments caused an irreparable loss to education of local girls who couldn’t continue their education following matriculation.

“The tendering process is in the final stage for the construction of as many as 15 links roads in the tehsil as the government recently released Rs200 million funds for them,” he said.