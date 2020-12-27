close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

Death anniversary of Parveen Shakir observed

Lahore

Islamabad: The 26th death anniversary of renowned poetess, Parveen Shakir was observed on Saturday and tributes were being paid to her works of poetry by all electronic and Radio channels.

She was born on November 24, 1952 in Karachi.

Parveen Shakir’s poetry works include Khushbu, Sad-Barg, Khud Kalami, Inkaar, Maah-e-Tamaam and Kaf-e-Aaina.

She was decorated with Pride of Performance award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976. She died in a road accident on this day in 1994 in Islamabad.

