Mehmood spins Shalimar CC to victory

KARACHI: Shalimar Cricket Club, inspired by brilliant spin bowling from Mehmood Naeem, defeated Vitle Stars by seven wickets in Al-Hamza Premier Leaue T-20 Cricket tournament here at RLCA Gulberg Ground.

Left arm-spinner Mehmood grabbed four wickets for 11 runs in four overs as Vitle Stars were dismissed for just 103. Suleman Sabir top scored for the side with 34 off 26 balls.

Shalimar CC reached the target in the 15th over. Taha Mehmood scored 42. Mehboob captured all three wickets for only eight runs in 3 overs.